This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (July 26-30)
Wednesday, July 26
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Championship
Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Shinrone Clareen 7.30pm Tony Carroll
Na Fianna v Kilcormac/Killoughey Killeigh 7.30pm Marius Stones
Birr v Ballinamere/Durrow Birr 7.30pm Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition
Edenderry v CRC Gaels Edenderry 7.30pm Garrett Kelly
Clara v Cuchulainn Gaels Clara 7.30pm Shane Guinan
Bridge House U14A Football Championship
Na Fianna v Rhode Ballinagar 7.30pm Pat Gallagher
St Broughan’s v Clara Clonbullogue 7.15pm Bill Glennon
Bridge House U14B Football Competition
Ballinamere/Durrow v Kilcormac/Killoughey Durrow 7.30pm Padraic Murphy
Gracefield v St Rynagh’s Gracefield 7.30pm Ciaran Groome
Shamrocks v Ferbane/Belmont Mucklagh 7.30pm Pauric Pierce
Thursday, July 27
U12 Football League Green Group
St Broughan’s v Ballinamere/Durrow Clonbullogue 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor
St Rynagh’s v Clara Cloghan 7.30pm Martin Walsh
U12 Football League White Group
Tullamore v Rhode O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Alan McKnight
Edenderry v Ballycumber/Tubber Edenderry 7.30pm Ciaran Groome
U12 Football League Gold Group
Gracefield v Shannonbridge Gracefield 7.30pm Padraic Murphy
Ferbane/Belmont v DER Gaels Ferbane 7.30pm Chris Dwyer
Friday, July 28
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shamrocks Kilcormac 7.30pm Jimmy O’Grady
Belmont v Crinkle Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final
Coolderry v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Competition
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Mountbolus 7.30pm Tony Carroll
Bridge House U14B Football Competition
St Vincent’s v Ballycumber/Tubber Kilclonfert 7.30pm Paul Jordan
Saturday, July 29
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Shamrocks v Kinnitty Banagher 6pm Ciaran Groome
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
St Rynagh’s v Clara Ferbane 3.30pm Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Tullamore v Gracefield O’Brien Pk 6pm Joey Deehan
Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s Ballinamere 6pm Noel Cooney
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final
Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 6.30pm Shane Guinan
Sunday, July 30
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Shinrone v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 5pm Richie Fitzsimons
Tullamore v Belmont Birr 6.30pm Kieran Dooley
Lusmagh v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 12noon David McLoughlin
Seir Kieran v St Rynagh’s Coolderry 12noon Brian Gavin
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballinamere v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 6.30pm Declan Cooke
Carrig & Riverstown v Brosna Gaels Moystown 12noon Martin Walsh
Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Coolderry Crinkle 12noon Tony Carroll
Drumcullen v Birr Banagher 6.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must Played)
Bracknagh v Rhode Bracknagh 12noon Pauric Pierce
Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Competition
Shamrocks v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Rahan 5pm Tony Carroll
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on