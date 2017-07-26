This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (July 26-30)

Wednesday, July 26

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor A Hurling Championship

Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Shinrone Clareen 7.30pm Tony Carroll

Na Fianna v Kilcormac/Killoughey Killeigh 7.30pm Marius Stones

Birr v Ballinamere/Durrow Birr 7.30pm Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Minor B Hurling Competition

Edenderry v CRC Gaels Edenderry 7.30pm Garrett Kelly

Clara v Cuchulainn Gaels Clara 7.30pm Shane Guinan

Bridge House U14A Football Championship

Na Fianna v Rhode Ballinagar 7.30pm Pat Gallagher

St Broughan’s v Clara Clonbullogue 7.15pm Bill Glennon

Bridge House U14B Football Competition

Ballinamere/Durrow v Kilcormac/Killoughey Durrow 7.30pm Padraic Murphy

Gracefield v St Rynagh’s Gracefield 7.30pm Ciaran Groome

Shamrocks v Ferbane/Belmont Mucklagh 7.30pm Pauric Pierce

Thursday, July 27

U12 Football League Green Group

St Broughan’s v Ballinamere/Durrow Clonbullogue 7.30pm Eamon O’Connor

St Rynagh’s v Clara Cloghan 7.30pm Martin Walsh

U12 Football League White Group

Tullamore v Rhode O’Brien Pk 7.30pm Alan McKnight

Edenderry v Ballycumber/Tubber Edenderry 7.30pm Ciaran Groome

U12 Football League Gold Group

Gracefield v Shannonbridge Gracefield 7.30pm Padraic Murphy

Ferbane/Belmont v DER Gaels Ferbane 7.30pm Chris Dwyer

Friday, July 28

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Shamrocks Kilcormac 7.30pm Jimmy O’Grady

Belmont v Crinkle Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final

Coolderry v Brosna Gaels Lusmagh 7.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Bridge House Hotel U16C Hurling Competition

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore Mountbolus 7.30pm Tony Carroll

Bridge House U14B Football Competition

St Vincent’s v Ballycumber/Tubber Kilclonfert 7.30pm Paul Jordan

Saturday, July 29

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Shamrocks v Kinnitty Banagher 6pm Ciaran Groome

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

St Rynagh’s v Clara Ferbane 3.30pm Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Tullamore v Gracefield O’Brien Pk 6pm Joey Deehan

Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s Ballinamere 6pm Noel Cooney

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Semi Final

Clodiagh Gaels v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 6.30pm Shane Guinan

Sunday, July 30



Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Shinrone v Clodiagh Gaels Birr 5pm Richie Fitzsimons

Tullamore v Belmont Birr 6.30pm Kieran Dooley

Lusmagh v Kilcormac/Killoughey Rath 12noon David McLoughlin

Seir Kieran v St Rynagh’s Coolderry 12noon Brian Gavin

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballinamere v Seir Kieran Kinnitty 6.30pm Declan Cooke

Carrig & Riverstown v Brosna Gaels Moystown 12noon Martin Walsh

Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Coolderry Crinkle 12noon Tony Carroll

Drumcullen v Birr Banagher 6.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Buggy Coaches Division 2 Football League Play Off (Extra Time must Played)

Bracknagh v Rhode Bracknagh 12noon Pauric Pierce

Bridge House Hotel U14B Hurling Competition

Shamrocks v Drumcullen/Seir Kieran Rahan 5pm Tony Carroll

