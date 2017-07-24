Offaly boxer prepares for European semi-final

An Offaly boxer is through to the semi-final stage of the European Schoolboys Championships in Romania after a stunning quarter-final victory.

John Ward from Tullamore is representing the Brosna Boxing Club from Westmeath in the 68kg weight division having qualified for the Irish team in June.

Earlier, Darragh Farrell from Edenderry was knocked out of the 76kg weight class at the quarter final stage. Read more about that here:

SEE ALSO: Heartbreak for Offaly boxer at European Championships

John Ward will be in the ring today, Monday, July 24, against Antionio Grabic of Croatia to fight for a place in a European final, and is now also guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

John qualified for the quarter-final stage with a dominant 5-0 victory against Poland's Szyman Szyma on Saturday.

The final, if John is to qualify, will take place on Tuesday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.