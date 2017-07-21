Underage Offaly hurling match abandoned after altercation

An underage hurling match between rivals Birr and St. Rynagh's was abandoned on Wednesday night, July 19 following an altercation between a spectator and an umpire.

The U14 A Championship game was taking place at St. Brendan's Park when a supporter from Birr and an umpire, said to be from Banagher, became embroiled in a dispute.

Witnesses suggest the men shouted at one another and the altercation became physical when they started "pushing and shoving."

The witness reports also suggest that the referee was at the opposite end of the pitch when the altercation began, and once he became aware, requested that the Birr supporter leave the field.

It's reported that when this request was not heeded, the referee took the decision to abandon the fixture.

A source suggests no assaults were reported and no statements of complaint were made to Gardaí.

Offaly GAA are awaiting the referee's report. The matter will then be dealt with by the CCC and no comment will be made until those deliberations are complete.

