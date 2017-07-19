Lowry handed morning tee time at British Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry has been drawn alongside American duo JB Holmes and Brandt Snedeker at the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Clara man will tee off on his first round at 10.20am on Thursday morning, less than an hour after his friend and fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington takes to the course.

Pádraig Harrington, who won the Open the last time it was held at Royal Birkdale in 2008 showed glimpses of form last week at the Scottish Open, and he tees off at 9.36am with Belgium’s Thomas Pieters and the America’s Pat Perez.

Rory McIlroy will tee off alongside world number one Dustin Johnson and South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel at 2.48pm.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson will also be out early as he bids to defend the Claret Jug, teeing off at 9.47am with Jordan Spieth and Korea’s Si-Woo Kim.

