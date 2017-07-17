BREAKING: Kevin Ryan steps aside as Offaly hurling manager

Kevin Ryan has decided not to seek a further term in charge of Offaly Senior hurlers, according to an official release from Offaly GAA.

In correspondence with Offaly County Committee Chairperson, Tommy Byrne today, Kevin stated:

“After eight months in charge of the Offaly senior hurlers I have decided to not seek re-appointment for 2018. I feel my re-appointment, were it to happen, would be divisive and make progress for Offaly hurling extremely difficult."

The Waterford native went on to say that he believes "an Offaly person with traditionalist values would best fill the needs of the senior hurlers and the hurling public."

He expressed thanks to those who welcomed and supported him in Offaly. His decision to step aside comes just weeks after Pat Flanagan was effectively removed as the Senior Football boss by the county board.

Offaly Chairman, Tommy Byrne thanked Kevin and paid tribute to his professional approach to team preparation saying his commitment to his role was exemplary.

He thanked Kevin and the people who formed his backroom team and wished them every success in all that they do and sincerely thanked each of them for the commitment, and service they have provided, to Offaly hurling.

