Offaly athletes enjoy success at All-Ireland Track & Field

It was a big day out for all the juvenile athletes competing at the All-Ireland track and field championships at the Tullamore Harriers stadium.

Representing Tullamore Harriers in the sprints were Shauna Slattery and Luke Bourke. Following success in the Leinster championships both athletes looked forward to competing.

In the first event of the day Shauna competed in the girls U14 200 metre. Shauna ran a great race to finish second in her heat and qualify for the final. In the final Shauna competed against tough opposition and ran a time of 27.84 seconds to finish seventh.

In the boys u14 200 metre, Luke Bourke ran a time of 26.24 seconds to finish second in his heat to qualify for the final. In the final Luke ran a time of 26.22 seconds to finish fourth place just missing out on a medal.

A great performance and well done to both young Tullaore Harriers athletes.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.