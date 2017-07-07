PREVIEW: Offaly's Senior Club Football Championship returns this weekend

Following Offaly's exit from the championship at the hands of Cavan last week, the club season once again takes centre stage this weekend.

All eight teams in the Senior A Championship have played two games already in the round robin stage of the new format.

Rhode have emerged as the frontrunners, while Cappincur, St. Rynagh's and Gracefield are all awaiting their first wins of the campaign.

This is how they stand ahead of this weekend's action:

On Friday night, Edenderry will be the favourites to see off the challenge of Gracefield who have lost both of their games so far. Edenderry were narrow losers to Clara in their first game but did put a big score past St. Rynagh's the next time out.

Basement teams Cappincur and St. Rynagh's also meet one another on Friday evening. St. Rynagh's have folded tamely in both of their games so far, suggesting Cappincur can overcome their early woes for the win.

Bord na Móna O'Connor Park hosts two intriguing contests on Sunday evening with the clash of Clara and Tullamore first at 5pm. Clara are in good form and the only team other than Rhode with two wins so far.

Tullamore easily saw off Cappincur on the opening day but were then held by Ferbane two weeks later. This game will be close but Clara might just have enough to edge a tactical battle.

Rhode and Ferbane will bring the curtain down on the weekend's action on Sunday in a repeat of last year's final. On that occasion, Rhode had eight points in hand and once again, they should account for the challenge of a resurgent Ferbane side.

This weekend's Senior Club Championship Fixtures:

Friday, July 7

Edenderry v Gracefield Venue: Clonbullogue - 8pm

Cappincur v St Rynagh’s Venue: Mucklagh - 8pm

Saturday, July 8

Tullamore v Clara BNM Venue: OCP - 5pm

Rhode v Ferbane BNM Venue: OCP - 7.30pm