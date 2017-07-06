Lowry right in contention at the Irish Open

Shane Lowry has shot an opening round 68 to leave himself right in contention with the leaders at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Portstewart.

The Offaly man didn't drop a single shot during his opening 18 holes at the tournament he won as an amateur back in 2009.

Lowry was one under par for much of the opening day after making birdie on his first hole, which was the 10th hole on the course.

He then held firm throughout the course, making the turn still under par, and after solid efforts to hold par on his 10th, 11th and 12th holes, he finished with a flourish.

He made birdie on three of his last six holes in a pleasing opening round which left him in the clubhouse at four under, just four shots off the morning leaders.

Speaking afterwards, Lowry was more than happy with his 68: "I felt that was the least I deserved, I played great out there. I gave myself a lot of chances and I'm happy," Lowry told RTE.

He said he thinks the scores will be good and wasn't surprised to see so many players under par. He concluded by saying, "let's hope no one goes too made in the afternoon."

