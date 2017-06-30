Offaly Express and Guy Clothing team up for Offaly Sports Star of the Month awards

The Offaly Express and Guy Clothing in Tullamore, have joined forces to launch a new Sports Star of the Month awards scheme.

The awards will recognise sporting excellence from Offaly's sports stars across all disciplines.

At the end of each month we will be looking for nominations for candidates for the Guy Clothing/Offaly Express Sportstar of the Month and a short list will be published on www.offalyexpress.ie. The public will then be given a chance to vote online through the Offaly Express website.

Speaking of the new awards, Offaly Express Digital Editor Damian Moran said, “It is fantastic that Guy Clothing have shown their willingness to support local sports stars by backing this very worthwhile project. It is a fantastic opportunity to recognise sporting achievement in the county across all sports."

Winners each month will be given a commemorative glass trophy, with all twelve monthly winners then entered into the running to be crowned the Offaly Sports Star of the Year.

The search for nominations starts today so keep an eye on both the website and our social media platforms.

The June shortlist will be announced on Monday where you will have your opportunity to vote.