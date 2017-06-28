Offaly Pat Smullen hoping for back-to-back Irish Derby wins

Rhode jockey Pat Smullen has landed a spot on board Cracksman, one of the joint-favourites for Saturday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

Smullen has been booked to ride the John Gosden-trained runner instead of the injured Frankie Dettori who accompanied the talented prospect in the Epsom Derby.

Cracksman had been fancied but finished third that day and once again faces the Epsom winner, Wings of Eagles, who made a storming late run to collect the prize for Aidan O'Brien.

The pair are both priced at 2/1 for Saturday's showpiece where Rhode's finest will hope to win the Irish Derby for the second year on the bounce. He collected both the Epsom and Irish Derbies last year on board Harzand for Dermot Weld.

12 horses will take part in the Curragh race with Aidan O'Brien hoping Wings of Eagles can pull of the Derby double.

The Irish Derby goes to post at 5.20pm on Saturday, July 1 at the Curragh.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.