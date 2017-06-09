Lowry paired with familiar faces for US Open

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry will play alongside a couple of familiar faces for the first two rounds at the US Open, which kicks off at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on June 15.

Lowry will hit the course for his first round with Scott Piercy and veteran Jim Furyk who he played with during the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on the PGA Tour just last week.

Lowry has been in decent form of late, performing well at the PGA Championship at Wentworth, eventually finishing in sixth place on seven under par, four shots behind the eventual winner, Alex Noren.

He followed that at the Memorial Tournament where he finished in a share of 15th place after a solid showing.

Lowry is due on course on Thursday, June 15, just before 8pm Irish time as he begins his first round at a tournament he came so close to winning last year, having finished in a share of second place alongside both his playing partners this time around, Jim Furyk and Scott Piercy. Dustin Johnson beat them all, and finished three shots clear of his nearest rivals.

Keep an eye out on www.offalyexpress.ie next week as we'll keep you right up to date with the Clara man's progress at Erin Hills.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.