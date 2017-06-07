Another massive game coming to Bord na Móna O'Connor Park
Offaly players at the announcement of Bord na Mona acquiring the naming rights to O'Connor Park. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.
Following on from recent high profile Leinster Championship encounters between Dublin and Galway in hurling, Laois and Kildare in football and the U-21 Football Final, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park is set to host another massive game.
The Leinster Council announced last night that the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Kildare and Meath will be played at the Tullamore venue.
CONFIRMED. Tonight's CCC meeting agreed @MeathGAA v @KildareGAA SFC semi on Sat June 17 @ 7 in @BordnaMona O'Connor Pk, Tullamore— Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 6, 2017
The game is fixed for Saturday, June 17 with a throw in time of 7pm. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports and a full house of close to 20,000 will also be another boost for the local economy.
SEE ALSO: Bord na Móna officially secures naming rights for Offaly's O'Connor Park
