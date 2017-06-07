Offaly's Junior Camogie players ready for Leinster Final replay

Offaly's junior camogie team will travel across the county border to Laois this Sunday, June 11 to face Wicklow in the replay of their Leinster Junior Camogie final.

A last minute score from the stick of joint captain Mary Teehan provided Offaly with a lifeline and ensured a replay two weekends ago in St.Brendan's Park.

Offaly had a perfect start in that final hitting the net in the opening minute from a Niamh Walsh goal. It was nip and tuck for the remainder of the first half until Kilcormac/Killoughey native native Eadaoin Kilmartin took full advantage of the camogie rule and handpassed the ball to the net just before the half time break.

That gave Offaly a four point lead and they added another point at the restart to make it five. This lead was short lived with Wicklow finding the net twice in the second half, however, Ellen Gilligan between the posts made a number of point blank saves to keep Offaly in the game.

The key factor for the Faithful for this replay will be discipline. Wicklow free taker Laura Manely is deadly accurate on placed balls and almost single-handedly brought Wicklow back into the game through Offaly mistakes.

The Faithful will need another big performance to bring the Leinster Junior Camogie cup back to the midlands for the first time since 2001.

The game between Offaly and Wicklow takes place in Rathleague, Portlaoise at 5pm on Sunday, June 11.

