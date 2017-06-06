Offaly Camogie prepares for All-Ireland Championship opener

In a bid to bring the O'Duffy cup to the Faithful for the very first time, the Offaly senior camogie team begin their Liberty Insurance All-Ireland camogie championship campaign away to Limerick next Saturday, June 10.

The sides are no strangers to each other having met last summer in the championship where Offaly came away victorious on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-10.

Earlier this year, Limerick came away with bragging rights in the Littlewoods Ireland Leagues defeating the Faithful 0-15 to 0-12. On the back of a good provincial run, Limerick were also crowned the Munster camogie champions after a 1-13 to 0-14 point win over All-Ireland finalists Cork three weeks ago.

Offaly are coming into the game in similar form as wins over Wexford and Kildare in the Leinster quarter-final and semi-final set Offaly up with a showdown with the current All-Ireland champions Kilkenny.

Offaly were pipped at the final post by a Denise Gaule '45 in the dying seconds of that game but it was a solid team performance from Offaly which they will hope to continue into the championship.

Limerick's one to watch will be Niamh Mulchahy who can put the ball over the bar from practically anywhere, but if Offaly use last year's tactics again to take Mulchahy out of the game, Limerick cold struggle for scores.

Offaly won four out of their five group games last year which left them tied at the top spot with Wexford and Cork.. There is no doubt that Offaly have unfinished business from last year's campaign that they will be hoping to put right now.

Offaly's Round 1 clash in the Liberty Insurance Senior All-Ireland Camogie Championship against Limerick takes place at the Gaelic Grounds at 2.30pm on Saturday, June 10.

