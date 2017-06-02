BREAKING: Double header announced for Offaly footballers

It has been confirmed that there will be a double header for Offaly teams at O'Connor Park on June 11 when the senior footballers get their Leinster Championship underway against neighbours Westmeath.

"We are delighted to confirm our second double header of the TG4 Leinster championship in association with Leinster GAA," the Ladies Gaelic Football Association said in a statement on Friday evening, June 2.

The senior game will now be preceded by the clash of Offaly and Longford in the TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship on Sunday, June 11 at O’Connor Park. The intermediate game will be played at 1pm.

The LGFA expressed their appreciation to both Longford and Offaly for their support and to Leinster GAA for providing the platform and opportunity to play the game in this prime slot.

They said: "We look forward to continuing this relationship with Leinster GAA thus benefiting the promotion of Leinster LGFA."

