Lowry back in action on the PGA Tour this week

After a strong showing at Wentworth last week, Shane Lowry has returned to the US to compete at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on the PGA Tour.

Lowry performed well over the weekend at Wentworth, eventually finishing in sixth place on seven under par, four shots behind the eventual winner, Alex Noren.

Lowry is due on course at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday at 6.16pm Irish time, alongside Jim Furyk and Greg Chalmers. Fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is due on course twenty minutes before the Offaly man.

Rory McIlroy withdrew from the tournament to rest a rib injury and also focus on the upcoming US Open, but the likes of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day all feature in the stellar line-up.

Prize money of $8.7 million is up for grabs, with the winner set to take a personal prize purse of $1.5 million.

