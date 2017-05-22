Tough assignment facing Offaly's Junior Camogie team in Leinster decider

Offaly's Junior Camogie team face a stern test this weekend as they face reigning champions in this year's Junior Leinster Final at St. Brendan's Park.

Playing in just their second game of the year this Sunday at 12pm, the Offaly junior camogie team will hope to follow up on a good win against Carlow in the semi-final, which was also played on home soil in Coolderry.

On the other side of the draw, Wicklow comprehensively defeated their 2016 final opponents, Louth, hitting 1-18 to Louth's 2-3.

The Offaly team has found a winning formula with a great blend of youth and experience with a number of minor players opting into the squad since being knocked out of the All-Ireland championship.

Joint Captains Lisa Brady and Mary Teehan will lead the squad in a bid to win the Leinster Junior Camogie cup for the first time since 1999.

The Leinster championship provides a great springboard for the All-Ireland championship which throws in for the Faithful on July 1.

The game throws in a t 12pm on Sunday, and will be followed at 4pm by the senior Leinster Camogie final between Offaly and Kilkenny.

