Kilcormac-Killoughey prepare for Leinster Club League Final

Offaly hurling club, Kilcormac-Killoughey, are putting the final touches to preparations for their Leinster Adult Senior Club Hurling League Division 1 Final against Buffers Alley of Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

They have enjoyed a seamless passage through to the final having opened their league account with an emphatic 8-26 to 0-14 win over Castlepollard in February, following that with another comfortable 1-19 to 0-11 win over Lucan Sarsfields.

They then put up a big score on Rathnure in March, securing their place in the quarter-final stage of the competition. They welcomed Camross Gaels to Kilcormac on that occasion and had nine points to spare, winning out on a scoreline of 1-23 to 1-14.

In the semi-final, Kilcormac-Killoughey faced strong opposition in the shape of Oulart-The Ballagh from Wexford. The Offaly outfit eventually outfoxed Oulart, managing to secure a 0-19 to 0-13 victory. That set up a final date with Buffers Alley, who had one point to spare (1-19 to 1-18) over Dublin Ballyboden/St. Enda's in their semi-final.

Buffers Alley had been impressive in the earlier rounds and so Sunday is sure to serve up an intriguing battle between both sides. The final takes place at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 12noon on Sunday, May 28.

