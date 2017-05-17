Offaly man named on Ireland's U20 Rugby World Cup Squad

Birr man Jack Regan has been named on the Irish rugby squad for this summer's upcoming U20 Rugby World Cup in Georgia.

The tournament takes place from May 31 to June 18, where Ireland will face New Zealand, Italy and Scotland in their pool.

Jack Regan, the son of Offaly hurling legend Daithi Regan, featured for Ireland during their recent U20 Six Nations campaign and the Leinster recruit has now been rewarded by having his name on the sheet for the trip to Georgia this summer.

The 28 man squad was named today and also features the name Paul Boyle who will captain the side for the tournament. Also named in the squad is Sean Masterson from Portlaoise, who has previously played for Tullamore Rugby Club, and Roscrea's Alan Tynan who is a new addition to the fold.

There are further new faces in the squad, with U19s players Jordan Duggan, Angus Curtis, David McCarthy and Michael Sylvester all being named.

On confirmation of the squad, Head Coach Peter Malone said: "It's an exciting time for these players, as they will all be experiencing a World Championship for the first time. It's a great opportunity for them, to go out and pit themselves against their peers from around the world."

"We've lost a number of players who were involved during the Six Nations through injury, so it's very unlucky for those guys not to be involved, but it gives other players the chance to wear the green jersey on the world stage," he added.

"We're in a really strong pool with Italy and Scotland who made us work really hard for wins during the Six Nations, and then New Zealand who will have a number of players back from last year's tournament so they will be a huge test for us."

Ireland kick off their World Cup campaign against Italy at the Kutaisi Stadium in Kutaisi on Wednesday, May 31, at 12.30pm (Irish time).

