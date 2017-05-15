Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (May 15)

Navan 6k

Pauric Ennis had a fantastic run at the Navan AC 6k road race last Saturday finishing fourth in 20.00. George Fox was also in action, he ran 23.25 to finish 9th in his M45 age group and 60th overall. It was a highly competitive race with close to 900 entries.

Ton Le Gaoithe

Patrick Heffernan ran two rounds of the 110m hurdles at the Ton Le Gaoithe meet in Waterford last Saturday finishing third in both. He ran 15.33 (+2.5w) for the first round and 15.48 (+3.0w) for the second.

International Selection for Molloy

Congratulations to Matthew Molloy who has been selected to run for Ireland at the Varsities International as a result of his performance at the IUAA Track & Field Championships. We wish Matthew the best of luck in the competition.

Riverstown 8K

Well done to Lavinia Leahy who ran the Riverstown 8k last Sunday. Lavinia was 4th female and 1st o40 in 38.12. John O Connell had a great run with a time of 34.30. Well done guys!

Harriers Fixtures

On Saturday 27th May, the club will host the annual Bertie Quinn Track and Field competition. This open event will feature 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m races as well as Triple Jump, Javelin and Hammer contests at Senior level with Juvenille contests ranging from 300m to 800m along with High Jump and Long Jump. Entry for the Quinlan Cup Half Marathon is open via the Athletics Ireland website www.athleticsireland.ie at €35. This year’s race will be on Saturday, August 26 at 11am. A relay option is also available.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

May

Fri 19 Rhode 5k

Thurs 25 Offaly Track & Field Championships, Harriers

Sat 27 Bertie Quinn Memorial Track & Field, Harriers

Sun 28 Tullamore Family Resource Centre 5k Fun Run 11am

June

Fri 2 Ballyskenach 5k

Sat 3 Irish Schools T&F Championships (Tullamore Harriers)

Sun 4 Leinster Senior & Masters T&F Championships (TBC)

Thurs 8 Colin Dunne Primary Schools T & F, Tullamore

Sat 17 Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 1, Tullamore

Sun 18 Leinster Juvenile T&F Day 2, Tullamore

Sat 24 AAI Juvenile Games, Tullamore

Sun 25 AAI National League Rd 2 (TBC)

Sun 25 Daingean 5k

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.