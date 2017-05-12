The weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Fixtures

Friday

Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clara v Brosna Gaels Killurin 7.30pm Ciaran Groome

Coolderry v Ballinamere Kilcormac 7.30pm Noel Flynn  

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Belmont v Shinrone Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors

Saturday

Leinster Ladies U-16 B Final 

Offaly v Kildare 1:45pm Clane

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship

Crinkle v Shamrocks Crinkle 6.30pm Kieran Dooley

Tullamore v Kinnitty O’Brien Pk 6.30pm Adam Kinahan

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition

Brosna Gaels v Ballinamere Ballycumber 6.30pm  Joey Deehan

Edenderry v Drumcullen Edenderry 6.30pm Ger Keyes

Clodiagh Gaels v Lusmagh Killeigh 6.30pm Ciaran Groome

Birr v Coolderry Birr 6.30pm Declan Cooke

Sunday 

Leinster Ladies Minor A Shield Final

Offaly v Longfordon 1pm Coralstown / Kinnegad

Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition

Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla Kilcormac 12noon Shane Guinan 

Bridge House Hotel U14A Football Championship

Na Fianna v Edenderry Ballinagar 11am Ger Keyes