The weekend's Offaly GAA Fixtures

Offaly GAA Fixtures
Friday
Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship
Clara v Brosna Gaels Killurin 7.30pm Ciaran Groome
Coolderry v Ballinamere Kilcormac 7.30pm Noel Flynn
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Belmont v Shinrone Moystown 7.30pm Ger Connors
Saturday
Leinster Ladies U-16 B Final
Offaly v Kildare 1:45pm Clane
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior A Hurling Championship
Crinkle v Shamrocks Crinkle 6.30pm Kieran Dooley
Tullamore v Kinnitty O’Brien Pk 6.30pm Adam Kinahan
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition
Brosna Gaels v Ballinamere Ballycumber 6.30pm Joey Deehan
Edenderry v Drumcullen Edenderry 6.30pm Ger Keyes
Clodiagh Gaels v Lusmagh Killeigh 6.30pm Ciaran Groome
Birr v Coolderry Birr 6.30pm Declan Cooke
Sunday
Leinster Ladies Minor A Shield Final
Offaly v Longfordon 1pm Coralstown / Kinnegad
Molloy Environmental Systems Junior B Hurling Competition
Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla Kilcormac 12noon Shane Guinan
Bridge House Hotel U14A Football Championship
Na Fianna v Edenderry Ballinagar 11am Ger Keyes
