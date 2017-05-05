Meeting called tonight to discuss selling the naming rights to O'Connor Park

Tullamore GAA have called a meeting for tonight, Friday, May 5, to discuss the possibility of selling the naming rights to O’Connor Park.

The grounds hosts various games from GAA competition, and just last week hosted the U21 All-Ireland final between Dublin and Galway.

It is most famous for being the home ground for Offaly's intercounty teams, as well as Tullamore GAA.

The stadium is owned by the town club and they are set to discuss a county board request to consider allowing a company purchase the naming rights to the venue, much like Carlow did a number of years ago with Dr Cullen Park becoming Netwatch Cullen Park.

The Offaly County Board hold a long term lease on O’Connor Park, but conditions on the lease stipulate that any name change on the ground must go through Tullamore GAA for permission.

It is believed that a company is believed to be in place to sponsor the stadium, but movement on that plan will depend on the outcome of tonight's meeting.

As well as Carlow, numerous counties have made similar moves to sell the naming rights of their grounds in order to generate revenue.

