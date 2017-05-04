Lowry grouped with multiple major winner for today's Wells Fargo championship

Offaly golf returns from a short break away from golf this afternoon as he tees off in the Wells Fargo tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Lowry hasn't been seen on the course since taking part in the RBC Heritage event in South Carolina in the middle of April. On that occasion, the Clara man started well but ultimately faded to finish in 44th spot, picking up a cheque for just over $17,500 in the process.

Since then, Lowry has been in the news as an ambassador for the recent OneForIreland campaign for mental health services and as a high-profile absentee from Rory McIlroy's wedding in Mayo.

Lowry is due on course today to commence his first round at 12.34pm, and he will play alongside Zach Johnson, a former US Masters and British Open champion. They will be joined by American journeyman, Ben Martin.

Fellow Irishman Graeme McDowell is due on course at 5.55pm this even with his playing partners, Hudson Swafford and Nick Watney.

Seamus Power tees off just less than an hour later at 6.50pm alongside Brad Fritsch and Jonathan Randolph.

The Offaly Express will keep you posted on Shane Lowry's progress throughout the weekend.