Tullamore Harriers Club Notes (May 2)

Pauline Curley wins Limerick Marathon 2017!

Pauline Curley clocked up another great marathon win last Saturday, taking the top spot on the podium at the Limerick marathon in 2.52.14! She was in good company on the day, with four of her Harriers clubmates also in action; Eddie Garry had a super run to clock 2.53.22; Dermot Smith ran 3.11.32; Ronan Higgins ran 3.46.46 and Avril Flynn ran 3.48.12. Mary Galvin had a great run in the Half Marathon race of 1.49.23, taking third place in her age group. Well done all!

Dublin Graded Track

Nadine Donegan clocked a great time of 10.26.07 for the 3000m at a graded race meeting in Dublin on April 26, finishing 5th overall in the race. This race was a marker for her training, with her hard work obviously paying dividends.

Killeigh Road Race

Last Friday’s four mile road race in Killeigh was won by Paul Mitchell in 21.03 with Sinead Rigney winning the women’s race in 25.25 and Brigid Fox taking third place in 27.48. Christy Donegan won the 050 category in 22.51, finishing 6th overall. Dympna Condron was first 040 in 27.57.

Harriers results

Paul Mitchell (1st) 21.03; Christy Donegan (6th ) 22.51; Jason Donegan (7th) 22.59; Darren Butler (8th ) 23.02; Mark Donegan (10th) 23.16; Darragh Rigney (12th) 23.42; Jody O’Reilly (14th) 24.40; John Joe Galvin (15th) 24.43; Johnny Feery (17th) 25.17; Sinead Rigney (18th – 1st lady) 25.25; Dave Gorry (25th) 26.25; Lorcan Scally (28th) 27.50; Brigid Fox (30th) 27.48; Dympna Condron (31st) 27.57; John O’Connell (32nd) 28.07; Rita Daly (33rd) 28.20; Martina Costello (38th) 29.04; Paddy Rowland (41st ) 30.07; Matt Corcoran (45th ) 30.20; Ricky White (54th ) 31.50; Jim Langan (61st) 32.15; Paschal Naughton (64th) 32.37; Ray Murray (72nd) 33.35; Elysia McCormack (76th) 34.04; Jim Dolan (78th) 34.38.

Kerry 4 Miler

Jim Langan was in action in Co. Kerry on Easter Monday where he was first o70 at the Jack O’Keefe 4 mile road race from Bother Bui to Kiskeam. Jim ran 32.07 on a very hilly course.

Harriers Fixtures

Tullamore Harriers are hosting a 5k road race on Sunday, May 7 at 12pm. The course will be a fast one with an out-and-back route on the Charleville Road from Harriers to Ballard. Please note that Charleville Road will be closed from the Kilcruttin Junction to the Charleville Roundabout from 11.45am to 12.45pm with diversions in place. All are welcome.

On Saturday, May 27, the club will host the annual Bertie Quinn Track and Field competition. This open event will feature 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 3000m races as well as Triple Jump, Javelin and Hammer contests at Senior level with Juvenille contests ranging from 300m to 800m along with High Jump and Long Jump.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm.

Fixtures

May, Sun 7th Tullamore 5k 12pm

Mon 15th Four Counties Track & Field, Harriers

Fri 19th Rhode 5k

Thurs 25th Offaly Track & Field Championships, Harriers

Sat 27th Bertie Quinn Memorial Track & Field, Harriers

Sun 28th Tullamore Family Resource Centre 5k Fun Run 11am

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

