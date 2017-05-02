Edenderry GAA fans working at Intel raise substantial sum for club

Edenderry GAA have acknowledged the very significant contribution from Intel to both the GAA & Ladies GAA in Edenderry.

Through the Intel's Matching Grants Scheme, Intel employees Andrew Usher, Barry Maher, Tara Pender, Alan Doyle & Cathal Reilly raised €4,270 for the Club.

The club has expressed gratitude this week after the substantial sum was presented to them as they continue with huge redevelopment plans in Edenderry.

SEE ALSO: Edenderry GAA launch strategic vision and action plan 2017-2022

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.