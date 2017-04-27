Tullamore basketball teams chasing glory this weekend
Two Tullamore teams will go in search of glory in the Midland Area Basketball Board's Annual Top 4 Tournament this weekend in Portlaoise.
Tullamore will be represented in the Mens Division 2 and Ladies Division 1 tournaments.
In the Mens Division 2 Finals, Tullamore will go up against League Winners Kildare Gliders with Old Leighlin and Athy in the other semi-final.
In the Ladies Division 1, Tullamore will be hoping to overcome League Winners Portlaoise Panthers with Portarlington Kestrels and Clonaslee on the other side of the draw.
The Mens Division 1 Finals will be fought out between Portarlington Kestrels, Portlaoise Panthers , Carlow Rock and Litpol BC
Schedule
Friday, April 28
Ladies Semi final: Portlaoise Panthers v Tullamore – 7.15pm
Men’s Division 1 Semi final: Kestrels v Litpol – 9pm
Saturday, April 29
Mens Division 2 Semi final: Old Leighlin v Athy – 2pm
Men’s Division 2 semi final: Kildare Gliders v Tullamore – 4pm
Men’s Division 1 semi final:Portlaoise Panthers v Carlow Rock – 6pm
Ladies Semi final: Clonaslee v Kestrels – 8pm
Sunday, April 30
Men’s Division 2 Final 12pm
Ladies Final 2pm
Mens Final 4pm
