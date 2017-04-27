Tullamore basketball teams chasing glory this weekend

Two Tullamore teams will go in search of glory in the Midland Area Basketball Board's Annual Top 4 Tournament this weekend in Portlaoise.

Tullamore will be represented in the Mens Division 2 and Ladies Division 1 tournaments.

In the Mens Division 2 Finals, Tullamore will go up against League Winners Kildare Gliders with Old Leighlin and Athy in the other semi-final.

In the Ladies Division 1, Tullamore will be hoping to overcome League Winners Portlaoise Panthers with Portarlington Kestrels and Clonaslee on the other side of the draw.

The Mens Division 1 Finals will be fought out between Portarlington Kestrels, Portlaoise Panthers , Carlow Rock and Litpol BC



Schedule

Friday, April 28

Ladies Semi final: Portlaoise Panthers v Tullamore – 7.15pm

Men’s Division 1 Semi final: Kestrels v Litpol – 9pm

Saturday, April 29

Mens Division 2 Semi final: Old Leighlin v Athy – 2pm

Men’s Division 2 semi final: Kildare Gliders v Tullamore – 4pm

Men’s Division 1 semi final:Portlaoise Panthers v Carlow Rock – 6pm

Ladies Semi final: Clonaslee v Kestrels – 8pm

Sunday, April 30

Men’s Division 2 Final 12pm

Ladies Final 2pm

Mens Final 4pm