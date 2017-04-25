Shane Lowry missed Rory McIlroy's wedding for one very important reason

Rory McIlroy's wedding to Erica Stoll took centre stage in much of the national media over the weekend as stars jetted in from all over the world.

They descended on Cong, Co. Mayo, and the beautiful venue of Ashford Castle where the biggest show in town was the golfer's private wedding ceremony and reception.

Over 200 guests, including a host of golfers like Sergio Garcia, and people from the world of entertainment like Niall Horan, and even Stevie Wonder, who performed, were in attendance.

One man who would have been there, Rory's friend and proud Offaly man, Shane Lowry, skipped the swanky affair to be at a much more important event.

He was at Esker Hills Golf Club in his home county for the 80th birthday of his beloved grandmother.

He was speaking to Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio 1 this morning when he said the stories of him missing the wedding were true, and that "family comes first."

Great night in @EskerHills for my granny's 80th Saturday. Always great to get home and see everyone. #familycomesfirst pic.twitter.com/KY9N64LFbC — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) April 24, 2017

“We’d a great night and she’s still flying at 80 years of age," he told O'Rourke. "She has 13 kids and almost every-one of them was there."

“There’s no big deal made about me when I go down there. I’m just going home and it’s great to be able to go home and keep my feet on the ground.”

Lowry was speaking as he launched a 'One for Ireland' mental health campaign to raise awareness of youth mental health. The fundraising effort will take place over the May bank holiday weekend, where people can donate just €1 at participating shops, while they can also test the word ONE to 50300.

Lowry was involved in a similar campaign last year where One For Ireland raised over €200,000 for youth homelessness. He told Sean O'Rourke that he was delighted to be supporting such a fantastic event again for a "great cause."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.