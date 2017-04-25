Ballycumber GAA Club Notes (April 25)

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship

Shamrocks 1-18, Ballycumber 4-8

Ballycumber suffered their second defeat of this year’s championship when they lost to Shamrocks by one point in Clara on Sunday. Short a number of regulars through suspension and injury, including minor Luke Gavin Mangan who had played with the Offaly minor team in their excellent victory over Westmeath on Saturday, Ballycumber got off to a great start but soon fell behind. As the game progressed Shamrocks were scoring more frequently until they fell foul of the dreaded red cards. Ballycumber got through for goals which brought the score closer and nearly got the badly needed win. The long layoff will hopefully get all players fit and ready for action.

Team: Leo Guinan, Diarmuid Donoghue, Karl Daly, Nigel Grennan, Ethan Keena, Chris McDonald, Emmet Kelly, Tom Corcoran, John Egan, Cormac Quinn, Michael Egan, Peter Dunne, Ritchie Dunne, John Corcoran, Joe Lowry, Adrian Kelly.

Offaly Minor Football

Congratulations to Luke Gavin Mangan and all the Offaly Minor panel and management on their victory over Westmeath in O’Connor Park on Saturday.

Fixtures

Thursday 27th April Under 12 GoGames Football. Tullamore v Ballycumber Tubber in O’Brien Park at 6.30.

Sunday 30th April. Intermediate Hurling Championship. Brosna Gaels v St Rynaghs in Moystown at 12 noon.

Monday 1st May. Under16B Football. St Manchan Gaels v St Rynaghs in Pullough at 7pm.

Thursday 4th May. Under12 GoGames Hurling. Brosna Gaels v Gracefield in Ballycumber at 6.30.

Monday 8th May. Under 16B Football. Shamrocks v St Manchan Gaels in Mucklagh at 7.30.

Thursday 11th May. Under12 GOGames Football. Ballycumber Tubber v Na Fianna in Ballycumber at 7pm.

Tuesday 16thMay. Under 14A Football. St Broughans v St Manchan Gaels in Clonbullogue at 7.30.

Thursday 18th May. Under12 GoGames Hurling. Clara v Brosna Gaels in Clara at 7.30.

Saturday 20th May. Under14B Football. Kilcormac Killoughey v Ballycumber Tubber in Kilcormac at 7.30.

Wednesday 31st May. Under 14A Football. St Manchan Gaels v Na Fianna in Tubber at 7.30.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 10,20,25,30.No Jackpot winner, Five match three winners. Next week’s draw will be held in Gussies on Monday night at 10pm for a jackpot of €15,600. Play lotto on line at www.locallotto.ie/Ballycumber or buy tickets in local Pubs, Shops and from usual lotto sellers. Thank you for your continued support.

