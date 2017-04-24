Tullamore Harriers Report (April 24)

Wexford Half Marathon

Dave Murray put in a great performance at the Wexford Half Marathon last weekend finishing 4th overall and 3rd in the Senior Men’s category in a time of 1.16.38. Also in action from Harriers were Basil Cronin, who ran 1.32.53, Leonard Owens who ran 1.32.20, John O’Connell who clocked 1.35.58 and Ray Murray ran 2.01.33. Lavinia Leahy took part in the 10k event where she ran 47.34. Well done all.

Athlone 10k

Pauric Ennis had a great win at the Athlone 10k last Sunday in an impressive time of 34.14 which gave him a comfortable winning margin.

Royal Canal Run - Longford

Adrian Curley won the 10k race at the Royal Canal event in Longford last Saturday in a fantastic time of 35.36. Liam Byrne ran 39.33 to finish fourth and Dave Dunican was 8th in a new PB of 43.03. In the Half Marathon event, Gerry Dunican had a great run to clock 1.35.39, also setting a new personal best.

Cloghan 5k

Well done to Paul Mitchell on winning the Cloghan 5k in a time of 16.26.

Porterstown Park Run

Well done to John Todd who ran 20.04 for the 5k Porterstown Parkrun in Dublin last Saturday, finishing 4th overall.

Tullamore Half Marathon – Early Bird Entry

Online entry is now open for this year’s Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon which takes place on Saturday, August 26. You can enter via the Athletics Ireland website (www.athleticsireland.ie). There is an early-bird entry fee of €25 available until May 1 after which the fee is €35 so register early! There will no entries on the day and entries will be capped at 1,000 runners.

Membership

Membership for 2017 is now due and should be paid immediately. Membership runs for the calendar year and forms are available from the club house.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm-8pm. A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Adrian Martin 086-8727311 or Mary Daly 086-1906747 or any club member.

