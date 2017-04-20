Offaly player named Minor Hurler of the Week

Offaly's Joey Keenaghan has been voted by the public as this week's Electric Ireland GAA Hurling Minor Player of the Week following an outstading perfromance for Offaly against Kildare last Saturday.

The Clodiagh Gaels man cored 1-4 in a six-point win for the Faithful in the crucial contest, earning him a place on this three-man shortlist. Dublin Sean Currie came second in the voting with Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen third.

Offaly face Wexford in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship quarter-final in Wexford Park on April 29.

Offaly also won the Minor Footballer of the week to complete a double. Read more on that achievement by clicking here