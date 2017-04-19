Offaly youngster shortlisted for Electric Ireland Minor Player of the Week Award

Offaly Cian Johnson is among three players shortlisted for the Electric Ireland Player of the Week Award. Following standout performances in last week's provincial games in the Minor Football Championship, the three footballers have been shortlisted by a panel of experts.

The nominees are:

Mark Cronin (Cork)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Cian Johnson (Offaly)

Johnson caused quite a stir in Offaly's championship opener against Wexford as he scored 2-06 from play as the Faithful demolished their opponents in Enniscorthy.

You can cast a vote for Cian by clicking on the Facebook post below and following the voting instructions:

Voting closes this Thursday at 12pm. All nominated players will be in with a chance of making the overall Team of the Year or and of winning the Player of the Year prize at the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards at the end of the season.