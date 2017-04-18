Offaly's 'Punter's Eye' horse racing column fires in the winners

Our resident horse racing columnist has rattled in the winners over the last three days at Fairyhouse and Cork. On Tuesday alone, The Punter's Eye, written by Offaly Express reporter, Justin Kelly, provided three winners from five selections, including THOMAS HOBSON, ridden by Ruby Walsh, and advised this morning at odds of 16/1.

The other winners today (Tuesday, April 18) were POTTERS POINT, advised at odds of 7/1, and CRACKING SMART, which was priced at 7/4. The three horses together would have returned a 3,730/1 treble.

These winners on Tuesday came just a day after The Punter's Eye advised the second-placed horse in the Irish Grand National, BLESS THE WINGS, each-way at odds of 16/1, and just 48 hours after he tipped VAL DE FERBET, a cosy 5/1 winner at Cork on Easter Sunday.

The Punter's Eye is published every weekend and daily during the big horse racing festivals, including Cheltenham, Aintree and Fairyhouse. There will be a daily dose of racing tips from the column during next week's Punchestown festival, kicking off on Tuesday, April 25.

