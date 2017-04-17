Offaly GAA Results (Easter Weekend)

Offaly Senior Hurling semi-finals down for decision

Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Championship 2017 Round 2

Kildare 1-9 1-15 Offaly

Lidl Ladies National League Div 3 semi-final

Tipperary 7-17 2-6 Offaly

Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1

Na Seamróga 1-11 0-21 Lusmagh GAA

Birr 1-15 2-19 Kinnitty

Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Tullamore 4-17 0-12 Clodiagh Gaels

St Rynagh's Hurling Club 3-10 0-13 Belmont

Seir Kieran 3-14 2-15 Shinrone

Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1

Carrig Riverstown 2-14 0-14 Drumcullen

U16 Hurling League Group 4 Round 3

Ballinamere/Durrow 1-8 4-14 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran

U16 Hurling League Group 5 Round 3

Na Fianna Minor Club 1-13 0-3 Edenderry

U16 Hurling League Group 1 Round 3

St Rynagh's Hurling Club 1-3 4-13 Birr

U16 Hurling League Group 2 Round 3

Cuchulainn Gaels 1-10 5-19 Coolderry GAA