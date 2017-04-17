Offaly GAA Results (Easter Weekend)
Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Championship 2017 Round 2
Kildare 1-9 1-15 Offaly
Lidl Ladies National League Div 3 semi-final
Tipperary 7-17 2-6 Offaly
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 1
Na Seamróga 1-11 0-21 Lusmagh GAA
Birr 1-15 2-19 Kinnitty
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Tullamore 4-17 0-12 Clodiagh Gaels
St Rynagh's Hurling Club 3-10 0-13 Belmont
Seir Kieran 3-14 2-15 Shinrone
Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1
Carrig Riverstown 2-14 0-14 Drumcullen
U16 Hurling League Group 4 Round 3
Ballinamere/Durrow 1-8 4-14 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
U16 Hurling League Group 5 Round 3
Na Fianna Minor Club 1-13 0-3 Edenderry
U16 Hurling League Group 1 Round 3
St Rynagh's Hurling Club 1-3 4-13 Birr
U16 Hurling League Group 2 Round 3
Cuchulainn Gaels 1-10 5-19 Coolderry GAA
