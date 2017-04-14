O'Connor rings the changes as the Offaly minor hurling team to face Kildare is named

Offaly minor hurling boss Eamonn O’Connor and his selectors have made four changes from the side which lost to Laois for tomorrow's (Saturday, April 15) Leinster Minor Hurling Championship game against Kildare in Newbridge at 3pm.

Coming into the fold are Padraig Cantwell (Shamrocks), Conor Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey), Mark O’Brien (Carrig & Riverstown) and Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels) with Ryan Hogan, Kevin McDermott, Aaron Maher and Shane O’Toole being replaced.

Nine clubs are represented in the starting fifteen, and Aaron Kenny from St Rynagh’s, named at corner-forward for the clash, captains the side.

The team is:

1. Ciaran Flynn - St Rynaghs

2. Luke O’ Connor - St Rynaghs

3. Cathal O’ Meara - Clara

4. Aidan King - Carrig & Riverstown

5. Ciaran Guinan - Drumcullen

6. Barry Keeley - Seir Kieran

7. Padraig Cantwell - Shamrocks

8. David Nally - Belmont

9. Conor Quinn - Kilcormac/Killoughey

10. Mark O’Brien - Carrig & Riverstown

11. Oisín Hickey - St Rynaghs

12. Conor Langton - Clodiagh Gaels

13. Lochlann Kavanagh - Kilcormac/Killoughey

14. Joey Keenaghan - Clodiagh Gaels

15. Aaron Kenny (Capt) - St Rynaghs