Tullamore Rugby collects 'Club of the Year' award

Tullamore Rugby Club has picked up an excellence award as voted on by the Midlands Area Referees.

The 'Club of the Year' gong was given to the Offaly club after the judges analysed a number of criteria, including how the referees were treated by club members, teams, coaches and supporters throughout the region.

The club urged followers and members to "keep up the good work," in the aftermath of the award success.

Norman Carer, Area Referee Co-Ordinator, presented Tullamore's Club President, Ray Quinn, with the award on Wednesday, April 12.

