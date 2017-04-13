Keogh wins Offaly County Snooker Championship

Tina Keogh won the Offaly County Snooker Championship recently after beating her good friend Valerie Maloney in a great final at Portarlington. Tina played great snooker throughout the event and deserved her first County Championship success, adding to the Intermediate title she won earlier in the season.

On her way to the final Tina enjoyed wins over Rosie Young in the quarter-finals and Joyce Forde at the semi-final stage while in the other half of the draw, Valerie Maloney beat off competition from Karen Keogh and Marian Blilet on her way to the final.

The final was close to start with but Tina kept up her good form to win the match.

The competition was hosted by the committee of Portarlington Snooker Club.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

