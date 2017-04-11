Drumcullen Camogie Club Notes (April 11)

Feilie

Congratulations to our Feile team and management who won their Feile B final at the weekend in Kinnitty.

Social Membership

Social Membership is now due at a cost of €10 per person. You will receive texts on all games at every age and also about the upcoming events which will take place throughout the year. You will also be entered in to a club draw at the end of the year. You can give your €10 and your mobile number to any member of the Camogie committee. Social membership winner 2017: Emer Ryan.

Table Quiz

Table Quiz on Saturday, April 15 at 9pm in Ramblers Rest, Killyon with all proceeds to Lusmagh/Drumcullen Senior Camogie Players Fund. Thank you for your support.

