Lucky Midlands punter nets whopping €36,750 from a €100 bet

BoyleSports have confirmed this morning that a punter from Westmeath is waking up with a smile after their €50 each-way Double on the Aintree Grand National and US Masters winners came off.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, placed the €50 each-way double on One For Arthur at 14/1, who landed the Aintree Grand National, as well as Sergio Garcia to win the US Masters at 45/1.

The €100 stake returned a whopping €36,750 as both selections obliged, Sergio Garcia winning in a play-off at Augusta late on Sunday night.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said: “Hats off to the lucky customer who certainly must have looked into a crystal ball before they placed their double on One For Arthur to win the Aintree Grand National and Sergio Garcia to win the Green Jacket at Augusta.”

He added, “We wish the customer happy spending and would be very interested in seeing who they will be backing for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.”

