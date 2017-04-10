Weekend sport round up: Catch up with the sporting action in Offaly

History for Tullamore RFC

Sunday was an historic day for Tullamore Rugby Club as the club's women qualified for the Women's All Ireland League next season after an emphatic win over City of Derry in the AIL Qualification Final. Tullamore won the game by 45-7 in Spollanstown with the City of Derry try only coming late in the game.

Also on Sunday, the club's U-18 girls won the U-18 Girls Leinster Cup Final.

Rhode and Tullamore record comfortable wins while Clara and Ferbane battle to victories

The Offaly Senior Football Championship got underway over the weekend with the first round of games.

Despite losing Brian Darby to a red card early in the game, Rhode were too strong for St Rynagh's and came through on a scoreline of 0-17 to 0-7. It was close at the start but Rhode began to pull away midway through the half and were 0-7 to 0-2 up before Brian Darby was sent off. They pushed on in the second-half to register their ten point win.

Tullamore has an equally comfortable win over neighbours Cappincur on Friday evening. Two goals from Shane Kelly got them off to a perfect start and they led 3-6 to 0-3 by the break. They pressed on and entering the last five minutes were 4-14 to 0-4 ahead before Cappincur enjoyed a late scoring burst but Tullamore prevailed by 4-14 to 2-6.

Two goals in the first quarter of the game proved key as Clara opened their championship account with a hard fought win over Edenderry by 2-9 to 0-13. Josh Fleming and Ross Brady found the back of the net to help Clara to a 2-3 to 0-6 lead at the break. Edenderry managed to get within one late in the game but Josh Fleming and Paul Deehan hit key points for Clara late in the game to secure the win.

The most dramatic game was undoubtedly the one between Ferbane and Gracefield. Despite not scoring for 20 minutes, Ferbane managed to pull a 4-7 to 1-14 win out of the bag thanks to two goals in a minute from Colin Kenny. Ferbane led by 2-4 to 0-7 at the break but Gracefield took over and were four points ahead when they were hit by the two late goals from Colin Kenny.

Another National Award for Mairead Daly

On Friday night, Offaly and St Rynagh's Mairead Daly picked up yet another national award. The talented footballer was chosen on the Colleges All Star team following her performances for WIT in the Lynch Cup.

Tough weekend for Offaly's Minor Hurlers

Saturday was a tough day for the Offaly Minor hurlers as they suffered a heavy defeat to Laois in O'Moore Park. After a strong start, Offaly lost out to their neighbours by 2-22 to 0-14. Offaly are straight back in action next weekend when they face Kildare.

Lowry misses the cut at the Masters

After a strong opening round at the Masters, Shane Lowry had a tough day on Friday and despite a recovery on the back nine, he missed the cut by one shot. One of his playing partners over the first two days, Sergio Garcia, went on to win the Green Jacket. Shane will be back in action next weekend at the RBC Heritage in Harbour Town, South Carolina.

And finally

