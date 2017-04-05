Lowry believes he can win his first Major at this week's US Masters

Clara's Shane Lowry has said there is no reason why he can't get his head in front and pull on that famous green jacket at this week's US Masters tournament in Augusta.

He told website, The Irish Golf Desk, that he believes it can be his turn, saying "there's no reason why not." "This is my third Masters, and myself and (my caddie) Dermo were talking about it today," he said. "There’s nothing new to it. You know where to go and where not to go. Sometimes it is better not knowing where not to go but it is there in front of you now, and you just have to try to hit good shots," he added.

"Sometimes you might hit a good shot and get a bit of cruel luck, and sometimes you might hit a bad shot and get a decent bounce. That’s kind of the way it is. It is one of those courses where you have to try and hit as many good shots as you can and see where you finish at the end of the week."

Tournament favourite Dustin Johnson is the form player, but Lowry says all the top players have gone through similar spells where they are expected to dominate. "He’s the best at the minute. He just makes it look so easy, and he’s obviously putting well at the minute as well. What he’s doing is dominating the game, and he has done for the last few months."

"When Spieth was dominating, everyone was like, Oh there’s no one will ever be as good. When Rory was dominating, everyone was, Oh, Rory is going to be Tiger for the next ten years," he added.

“Dustin's having his time now, I suppose. It's up to him whether he keeps it going or not."

Lowry also jokingly suggested that he helped Johnson break his major duck at last year's US Open where Lowry let a four-stroke lead slip on the final day, eventually finishing second behind the American in a share for second place. Smiling, he said: "Yeah, I gave him the kick-start he wanted," but continued sincerely by saying, "I’ve played a couple of times with Dustin. He is possibly the most talented golfer in the world."

The Esker Hills man celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday with a practice round at Augusta National on Monday, and Lowry is hopeful that he can become Ireland's first Masters champion.

Shane has played just five events in preparation for the Masters after choosing to spend more time at home following the recent birth of his daughter Iris. He now has her name tagged on his clubs and is optimistic after some recent performances, especially at the World Matchplay, where he says he "had a few close matches," but admitted that he "got nothing out of them" in the end.

"I just have to keep trucking along and wait for my time to kind of come, I suppose," he concluded.

