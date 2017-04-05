Shane Lowry handed evening tee time with two giants of the game at US Masters

Offaly man Shane Lowry will tee off in his first round of this year's US Masters at 6.19pm, it has been revealed after the release of the tee times for the first two days of play.

The Esker Hils man is entering his third US Masters tournament and has been grouped with England's Lee Westwood and Spain's Sergio Garcia, two stalwarts of the competition and the PGA Tour. Lowry will once again play alongside Garcia, having played out a draw against the Spaniard in the opening match of the WGC World Matchplay event two weeks ago.

Friend and fellow Irishman, Rory McIlroy will start his bid to become the sixth player to complete the career grand slam at 6.41pm in the company of the in-form Jon Rahm of Spain and Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

World number one and tournament favourite Dustin Johnson will be the penultimate player of the 94-man field to hit his opening tee shot at Augusta National after being drawn in the final group on Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Boylesports say Shane Lowry is proving popular with Irish punters in US Masters market

The US Open champion will take to the course with former two-time MAsters champion Bubba Watson and US PGA champion Jimmy Walker as he goes searching for his second Major title and a first green jacket.

The US Masters gets underway on Thursday.