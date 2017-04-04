Offaly U16s tame the mighty Cats

The Offaly U16 camogie team sent the Cats packing last Sunday afternoon with a 2-7 to 0-8 win in Clareen.

Two goals from Emma Mulrooney separated the sides with Orla Maher and Amy Byrne also adding points for victory. The Mulrooney goals were crucial as the Faithful girls overcame their rivals in a close encounter.

At half time, the sides were level but Offaly outscored Kilkenny 1-5 to 0-3 in the second half.

Offaly now await a game against Dublin to decide the positioning of the group for the final two slots, but the weekend was a huge confidence booster for a team who are really growing with each passing game.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.