Offaly camogie finish league with a win

Offaly 2-12

Clare 0-11

The Offaly senior camogie team finished their league campaign with a good win over Clare in St.Brendan’s Park, Birr last Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Ann Marie Guinan and Patrice Delaney ensured a third-place finish for Offaly, finishing ahead of Clare and Meath.

Offaly were on form from the throw in and dominated the game and the two goals proved crucial in the end as they ran out seven point winners.

Next up for Offaly is the Leinster Championship which takes place in May. In a repeat of last year's Leinster final Offaly will face Wexford.

Offaly Scorers: D.Flynn 0-03, P.Delaney 1-01, A.M.Guinan 1-01, A.Watkins 0-03, S.Flannery 0-02, Grace Teehan 0-01. Clare Scorers: C.Morey 0-07, A.Keane 0-02, A.Malone 0-01, R.Conway 0-01. Clare Scorers: C.Morey 0-07, A.Keane 0-02, A.Malone 0-01, R.Conway 0-01