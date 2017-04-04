St. Sinchill's Camogie Club Notes (April 4)

Easter Cake Sale

An Easter Cake sale will take place before and after ceremonies on Easter Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 of April in the GAA meeting room. All support welcome. Anyone who wishes to contribute please contact committee members or Mary Byrne on (086) 1508279

Postponed

The Senior match was postponed last weekend due to bereavement in Kinnity, our sympathy to family and friends.

Under 14 vs KK

Friday last the U14 girls commenced the year up against a very strong KK team. Despite the loss a great effort was made by all. The girls are progressing well as a team and there is more to come.

Players of the month

Under 16 Eabha Flangan & Ciara Murry

Under 18 Nicole Heffernan

Senior Evelyn Boland

Training

Senior Friday evening & Sunday morning

Under 14s & 12s Friday evening

Under 10s, 8s & 6s Saturday mornings.

Facebook New Page

Search: StSinchills Camogie

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.