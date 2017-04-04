Boylesports say Shane Lowry is proving popular with Irish punters in US Masters market

Bookmakers Boylesports have said today that they are facing "a huge pay out" if Shane Lowry "manages to shine at Augusta" in the US Masters this week. Lowry is preparing this week to tackle the first major of the year and has been proving very popular with Irish punters.

The in-form Dustin Johnson heads the betting at 13/2, but the 100/1 offered for Shane Lowry is proving tempting. The US Masters tees off on Thursday and Lowry's countryman Rory McIlroy is also prominent, currently the 8/1 second favourite. 2015 champion Jordan Speith priced at 17/2 to win back the Green Jacket come Sunday evening. Jason Day is next in the betting at 20/1 alongside Hideki Matsuyama, whilst Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler are both priced at 22/1.

Reigning champion Danny Willet is 100/1 to retain his crown. Liam Glynn from Boylesports has said that Shane Lowry "would be the worst result in the antepost book" for the bookmakers.

BoyleSports is offering a special Money Back offer on the US Masters and will give Money back as a free bet if your selection finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th, including ties.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “At present its Irish golfer Shane Lowry who is the worst result in the Masters Antepost book. If Lowry manages to shine at Augusta we are looking at a huge pay out on the county Offaly man.”

He added “Rory McIlroy is also a loser in the book but not near as catastrophic as it would be if Shane Lowry managed to win the Green Jacket. Dustin Johnson currently heads the betting at 13/2 but we are seeing plenty of each way alternatives on the likes of Jason Day and Justin Rose as customers will get their money back as a free bet if their selection finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th, including ties.”

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.