Rhode GAA Club Notes (April 3)

Rhode GAA LIP SYNC

We are delighted to announce Rhode GAA LIP SYNC on Sunday 30th of April in the Tullamore Court Hotel. Doors open 7pm. Acts are currently been finalised and big performances on night are guaranteed along with top class MC Eugene from Rory Stories and some well known judges. This is a night not to be missed.

Ticket Sales

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from Shaz Hair Salon Wednesday- Saturday 046 9737555 or you can contact Sharon on 087 1343677 tickets will also be on sale at our lotto draws which will be in Otooles' 10th of April from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. Please Note that anyone under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult or Parent.

Event Booklet

Anyone Seeking to Advertise your business or a message of support in our LIP SYNC Booklet (Full page advert €100 / Half page €50) can do so by emailing rhodelipsync@gmail.co m or Declan Gorman 0863834232.

Offaly Senior Footballers

Congratulations to Offaly Senior Footballers on retaining their division 3 status following a 1 point win over neighbours Laois. It was a nervous finish but Offaly held out on a score-line of Offaly 3-15 Laois 4-11. Rhode were represented with 6 of our players currently on the Offaly Panel: Ken Garry, Eoin Rigney (injured), Brian Darby, Conor McNamee (injured), Ruairi McNamee and Niall Darby.

Offaly Football Championships

Very best of luck to our Senior and Intermediate football teams on Sunday as the first round games begin:

Fixtures

Senior Football Championship

Sunday, April 9

Rhode V St.Rynaghs

Venue: Durrow 12 midday

Intermediate Football Championship

Sunday, April 9

Rhode V Daingean

Venue Ballyfore 5pm

U17 League

Saturday, April 8

Rhode V Edenderry

Venue: Edenderry 2pm

U16 League

Rhode U16s were defeated by Ferbane/Belmont on Saturday afternoon last in Fr. Dowling Park on a score-line of 2-17 to 1-06.

Team: Tadhg Galvin, Jordan Kilmurray, Aaron McDermott, Harry Jones, Dylan Kilmurray, Luke Spollen, Liam Curley, Evan Rigney, Aaron McBride, Dylan Foy, Aaron Kellaghan, Reese Cleere, Shane Dunne, Barry Coffey, Cillian Murphy, Subs used: Sam Denehan, Jack Kerrigan, Patrick Scully, Jack Murphy.

Underage Training

U6 and U8s training takes place on Friday evenings at 6:30 pm in Rhode GAA field. Training for U10s and U12s takes place on a Saturday morning at 10am in Rhode GAA Field.

Offaly GAA Easter Camp

Offaly GAA coaching and games are hosting their first ever 2 day Easter camp for primary school boys and girls from 4th, 5th and 6th class in Rhode GAA field Fr. Dowling Park on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st of April 10am to 2pm. It's a chance for the kids to further their footballing skills with the top Offaly coaches over their holiday term. Full cost for the two days in €20-00 and the children are required to bring a packed Lunch, drink, towel and change of gear. Please be aware booking strictly online only and can be done so by visiting www.eventbrite.ie and search for Offaly GAA Easter Camp Rhode.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 27th of March for a Jackpot of €15,000. The numbers drawn were 12 13 23 25. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Doyle’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €50 each

Colette Quinn

Declan Kilmurrary

Amanda Doolin

Nuala O’Grady

The Rhode GAA Lotto is the main source of income the club has and now you can play online through our website. The good news is when you play the lotto online you are entitled to free draws, for example, pay for seven draws receive the eighth one free, pay for fourteen draws receive two free and so on. In other words, the more you play the more free draws you are entitled to!!

Offaly Person of the year awards

Massive congratulations to Pat Smullen who collected the 2016 Offaly Person of the Year award in the Bridge House Hotel Tullamore on Saturday night last in front of a massive Rhode contingent. It was a night full of pride for his family, neighbours and friends.

Get well

Get well wishes are extended to all of the people of the parish who are ill or hospitalised at the moment especially Stephen Hyland, Nuala Quinn and Kathleen Swaine.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.