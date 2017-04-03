Shannonbridge GAA Club Notes (April 3)

Sincere sympathies

Shannonbridge GAA would like to express its sincerest sympathies to the Gunning family on the recent passing of Harry. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís

Shannonbridge/Doon GAA lotto

Lotto numbers Shannonbridge Gaa 4, 10, 24, 26 no winner no match three winner jackpot next week 8600 euro.

2017 football championship begins next Sunday

Shannonbridge begin their quest to go one step further than last year and try to claim intermediate football championship glory for the first time since 1991 next Sunday evening in Tubber against Tullamore. Throw in is at 5pm. Under the stewardship of new manager Roger Ryan, Shannonbridge will bid to get their year off to the best possible start. With 3 Offaly under 21 players; Christian Brazil, Barry Rohan and Ronan McEvoy, fresh from their exploits in the Leinster under 21 final against Dublin, as well a good mix of experience and fresh faces blooded into the panel in the last couple of years, there is no reason to believe that we cannot build on last year's success in getting to the intermediate final.

As always your support is appreciated and most welcome, so come along to Tubber next Sunday evening to cheer the lads on!