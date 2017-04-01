One change to Offaly team named to face Laois in crunch league clash

Offaly senior football manager Pat Flanagan has named his team to face Laois in their crucial Allianz Football League Division 3 clash at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, on Sunday, April 2, at 2pm.

The team contains one change from the team that defeated Sligo last weekend as Cian Donoghue comes into the half-forward line in place of U21 captain Ruairi McNamee, who had a busy night on Wednesday in their defeat to Dublin in the Leinster Final.

SEE ALSO: THE SIDELINE MOUTHPIECE: The mere sight of a Laois jersey should be enough to get Offaly fired up

Elsewhere, Flanagan has kept faith with the team that comfortably saw off Sligo, and it is now clear that the fullback line charged with stopping the in-form Donie Kingston will be Brian Darby, U21 star and last week's man of the match, James Lalor, and captain Sean Pender.

The scoring will fall primarily to Bernard Allen, Sean Doyle and Nigel Dunne in the inside forward line for the Faithful in a game that is essentially a relegation play-off, with the losers more than likely dropping into Division 4 for next season.

The Offaly Senior Football team to play Laois in full is:

1. Alan Mulhall - Walsh Island



2. Brian Darby - Rhode



3. James Lalor - Raheen



4. Sean Pender - Edenderry (Capt)

5. Niall Darby - Rhode



6. Peter Cunningham - Bracknagh



7. David Hanlon - Edenderry



8. Eoin Carroll - Cappincur



9. Joseph O’Connor - St Rynagh’s



10. Shane Nally - Ferbane



11. Graham Guilfoyle - Clara



12. Cian Donoghue - St Brigid’s



13. Sean Doyle - Edenderry



14. Nigel Dunne - Shamrocks



15. Bernard Allen - Tubber