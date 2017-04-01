Tipperary name 12 of their All-Ireland final team for Offaly clash

Tipperary hurling boss Michael Ryan has named 12 of the Premier County's All-Ireland final winning team from last year to face Offaly in the Quarter-Final of the Allianz Hurling League in O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday, April 2, at 4pm.

In what is arguably Tipp's strongest line out of the league so far the starting XV includes the likes of Ronan Maher, Seamus Callinan and Padraic Maher.

Tipperary come into the game on the back of a surprise defeat to Cork but are the 1/100 favourites to see off the challenge of Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

The Tipperary team in full is:

1. Darren Gleeson - Portroe

2. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

3. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Michael Cahill - Thurles Sarsfields

5. Seamus Kennedy - St. Marys

6. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Michael Breen - Ballina

9. Jason Forde - Silvermines

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Niall O’Meara - Kilruane MacDonaghs

12. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

13. John O'Dwyer - Killenaule

14. Seamus Callanan - Drom & Inch

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney