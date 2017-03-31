Offaly hurling legend gives current crop no chance against Tipperary

Offaly hurling great Michael Duignan hasn't given the current crop much hope for their daunting Allianz League Quarter-Final tie with Tipperary on Sunday.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1 this morning, Duignan admitted that he cannot see anything other than a Tipperary victory at O'Connor Park.

"They don't have a chance really," he said. "Tipperary seem to have cruised through the league. They were beaten by Cork last week but they had already qualified for the quarter-final. They've only been playing seven or eight of their championship team in the league matches and yet they've proven to be too strong for almost everyone," the two-time All-Ireland winner added.

"It'll be interesting to see what sort of team they put out as they build towards the championship, but Tipperary will win," he proclaimed.

Duignan, who has recently been heavily involved with Offaly GAA's Faithful Fields fundraising campaign, also expects Kilkenny to end Wexford's unbeaten run in the pick of the quarter-finals.

"Wexford have been very impressive. They're the only unbeaten team in Division 1A or 1B," he explained.

"The two big matches they had were Galway and Limerick and they won both of those. They're out of 1B for the first time since 2011 so it's been a huge year so far for them," he went on.

"But Kilkenny are very hard to beat at home. The last few weeks, we've seen them coming back to top form, drawing against Tipperary and beating Dublin last week. I think Kilkenny will win it," he concluded.

